In the second confirmed incident within 24 hours, Yemen’s Houthi militants are reported to have attacked another commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

Unlike the previous attempt on Wednesday, in which a Houthi missile attacking an AP Moller-Maersk ship was shot down midair by a coalition warship, the projectile apparently fired on Thursday landed close to its intended target, the 6,078-teu MSC Darwin VI (built 1999).