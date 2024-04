A 17-year-old Navios Maritime Partners vessel has reportedly changed hands at a price that shows elderly container ships continuing to regain ground.

US and Greek shipbrokers reported that the 3,450-teu Navios Spring (built 2007) has been sold for $17m.

The figure is higher than the estimates of two valuation services, and it reflects a strengthening of prices for boxships of the Navios Spring’s characteristics since they bottomed out earlier in the year.