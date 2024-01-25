A handful of little-known Chinese operators are seeking to fill the gap left by the exodus of rival carriers away from the Red Sea.
Their moves contrast with the policy of established liner operators who continue to rein in services to the region.
THE Alliance suspends another Red Sea service — but Chinese newcomers are undaunted
A handful of little-known Chinese operators are seeking to fill the gap left by the exodus of rival carriers away from the Red Sea.
Their moves contrast with the policy of established liner operators who continue to rein in services to the region.