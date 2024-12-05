Spanish authorities have found more cocaine in boxes imported by an Arkas Line container ship following an initial seizure last month.

The 2,586-teu Izmit Express (built 2017) arrived in the Atlantic port of Vigo on 17 November, Spanish media said.

The master had notified authorities that suspicious packages were found in a cargo hold.

A total of 24 kg of cocaine was later recovered.

The vessel then left port, but authorities impounded 104 containers it had been carrying.

Checks this week revealed a further 524 kg of cocaine in 432 packages concealed beneath a double bottom in one box, the Faro de Vigo newspaper reported.

The drugs were hidden in a cargo of bananas.

The vessel had earlier called in Colombia and Panama.

Customs officials had to drill a hole in the container to reach the cocaine.

Local government representative Abel Losada told the newspaper it is unlikely more drugs will now be discovered.

Arkas Line has been contacted for comment.

AIS data showed the vessel underway on Thursday heading to Cartagena, having called at Barcelona.

In October, the crew of a Turkish cargo ship were arrested after cocaine worth €400m ($437m) was found in a raid off the Canary Islands.

French and Spanish customs officials said four tonnes of drugs were seized from the 2,500-dwt Ras (built 1994).

The Tanzanian-flagged vessel was stopped 130 nautical miles (241 km) off Lanzarote as part of Operation Pascal-Lino 2024, Canarian Weekly reported.

Eight crew members were detained.