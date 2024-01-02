Attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on ships in the Red Sea have driven several shipping companies to reroute vessels thousands of miles to protect crew, cargo and ships.

For the car-carrier operators, the Red Sea attacks are a double blow for a sector facing a severe tonnage supply shortage and high charter rates.

Under this conflicting situation, Mitsui OSK Line’s car carrier division MOL Auto Carrier Express, or MOL Ace, has opted to continue to transport its cargoes through the Red Sea despite the danger.