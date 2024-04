Samudera Shipping Line has seen a sizeable decline in freight rates for the first quarter of 2024 compared to a year ago.

The Singapore-listed Asian feeder operator said average revenue per teu fell to $244 against the $371 per teu seen 12 months earlier, in a market update released Tuesday.

The Indonesian shipowner also reported a sizeable decline in the volume of containers handled in the first quarter versus that of the fourth quarter which was down 23% to 433,000-teu.