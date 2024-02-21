SeaLead, the Singapore-based container line, is looking to take advantage of growing trade ties between India and the Middle East with the introduction of a new liner service.

The seven-year-old company has teamed up with Blue Water Line for the weekly Gulf India Express (GIX) service, which will initially deploy two ships, one from each company.

The inaugural voyage of the 1,560-teu Taichung (built 1999) is scheduled to depart Jebel Ali on 22 February followed by the 1,662-teu Abrao Cochin (built 2002) on 29 Feb.