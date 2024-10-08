Malta has refused to allow entry to a German multipurpose ship carrying a cargo of explosives allegedly destined for Israel.

The Portugal-flagged 8,000-dwt Kathrin (built 2010) left Vietnam’s Hai Phong port on 21 July.

The United Nations’ special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has been urging countries to refuse to allow the vessel to unload its cargo.

While approaching Malta, the Kathrin asked to change its crew.

Transport Malta has said it would not be allowed to enter its waters, however, Malta Today reported.

But AIS tracking data showed the cargo vessel anchored off the island on Tuesday, having arrived on Monday.

Albanese said: “I implore the Malta government, who has regularly taken a principled stand on Palestine, to act and stop the vessel from advancing.

“At the time Israel is committing acts of genocide against the Palestinians, states are under an obligation to respect and to ensure respect for the Genocide Convention in all circumstances.

“This includes not to transfer arms to parties to an armed conflict.”

Albanese has said eight containers of explosives “are reportedly key components in the aircraft bombs and missiles” used by Israel against Palestinians.

All service requests by the ship have been rejected, Transport Malta said.

Amnesty plea

Last week, Amnesty International called on Montenegro not to allow the ship to dock.

The human rights group said there is a “clear risk that such cargo would contribute to the commission of war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon”.

Portugal’s foreign minister, Paulo Rangel, has also said the cargo includes explosives destined for Israel.

Domestic reports said the Portuguese government has considered withdrawing the ship’s flag.

The Kathrin was denied entry to Namibia in August due to the nature of its cargo.

The vessel is operated by Lubeca Marine of Germany, which has not responded to a request for comment.