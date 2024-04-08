Sinokor Merchant Marine has secured one of the highest scrap prices seen in recent months with the sale of its oldest container ships.

Cash buyers and brokers report that Sinokor obtained $600 per ldt, or $41.8m, for the 1,512-teu Sawasdee Singapore (built 1995) from a ship recycling facility in Bangladesh.

However, Singapore-based Star Asia Shipbroking cautioned that the sale should not be taken as a new benchmark price for container tonnage as there were some exceptional factors taken into account.