The US military revealed a Houthi attack on a US-registered Maersk ship that was foiled by a warship before possible impact.

The “likely” target of the inbound anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched from Houthi territory in Yemen early on Tuesday was the “US-flagged, US-owned… MV Yorktown,” US Centcom said in a post on X.

The only vessel matching that description is the 2,500-teu Maersk Yorktown (built 2004) — a container ship listed in the fleet of Maersk Line Ltd-USA.