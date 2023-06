Gas shipbuilding specialist Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) has diversified into container ships to take advantage of the seemingly insatiable demand for the ship type.

The Chinese shipbuilder has bagged an order for two firm 1,450-teu feeder boxship newbuildings plus an option for two additional vessels.

CIMC SOE stated on its website that it had entered the sector with an order for LNG dual-fuelled newbuildings.