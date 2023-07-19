CMA CGM is on course to overtake AP Moller-Maersk as the world’s second largest liner shipping company.
The French carrier has a massive orderbook that could see it leapfrog the Danish carrier by 2026, according to Alphaliner.
Having been leapfrogged by MSC, the Danish carrier could be pushed into third place
