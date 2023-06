Liner companies are keen to adopt green synthetic fuel solutions to improve their eco-credentials.

But research by Dutch bank ING suggests that “a bit of energy-systems thinking” might lead them to focus on options that remain fossil-based.

Carriers and their large clients, such as Ikea, Amazon and Unilever, prefer green solutions to position themselves as sustainable companies.

But ING suggests it might be better for them to begin with blue methanol instead of the green variant.