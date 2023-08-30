Ocean volumes — and container freight rates — may have reached their peak for this year.
Carriers were able to hike freight rates in August on the back of peak season demand and a degree of capacity management, say analysts.
Rates drop on transpacific due to ebbing demand and expanding fleet
