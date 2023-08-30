Profits of leading liner operators have fallen by nearly 90% year on year, but some carriers have done far worse than others.
Nine liner operators generated from shipping a total operating profit, also known as Ebit, of $4.4bn
Operating margins reveal wide gap between best and worst performing carriers
