Germany’s Ernst Russ Group has made its biggest container ship purchase to date.
The Frankfurt and Hamburg-listed company has acquired the 13,371-teu Rome Express (built 2010) from the fleet of Denmark’s Navigare Capital Partners.
Feedership tonnage provider enters big league
Germany’s Ernst Russ Group has made its biggest container ship purchase to date.
The Frankfurt and Hamburg-listed company has acquired the 13,371-teu Rome Express (built 2010) from the fleet of Denmark’s Navigare Capital Partners.