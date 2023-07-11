Evergreen Marine Corp has confirmed a much-anticipated order for 24 methanol dual-fuelled neo-panamax container vessels, albeit at a higher-than-expected cost.
The 16,000-teu container ships will cost between $180m and $210m each.
Taiwanese liner operator joins the crush of liner operators betting on methanol propulsion
