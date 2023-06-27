Taiwan-listed Evergreen Marine Corp (EMC) has forked out $780m to acquire 100% of privately-owned Evergreen Marine Singapore (EMS).

The deal, which was revealed to the Taiwan stock exchange, is part of the ongoing consolidation of the Evergreen Group’s container shipping assets into the Taipei-listed shipping operator, say analysts.

Container analyst Linerlytica linked the “landmark deal” to a corporate battle involving members of the Chang family that erupted after the passing of Evergreen founder Chang Yung-fa in 2016.