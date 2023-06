Where will it all end? That is the question being asked as the container market continues to suffer further declines in volumes and freight rates.

Hopes that the pending peak season would lift rates have been dashed by steep falls in both long-term and spot rates.

Expectations for a second-half 2023 rebound for volume and pricing have been thwarted by slower-than-anticipated demand and global trade developments, according to a report by AlixPartners.