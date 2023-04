Even though too young for demolition, a 15-year-old ship formerly listed with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is heading for the scrap yard.

Vessel trackers show the 6,572-teu Flora (built 2008) as docked off Chittagong.

That tallies with separate information by Athens-based brokers on Monday that the Hanjin Heavy Industry-built ship has been sold for demolition in Bangladesh.