German owner Reederei Nord has gone back to the newbuilding market for two feeder boxships after rekindling its relationship with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Shipbuilding sources said Reederei Nord is “an old client of Huangpu Wenchong”. The company has struck a newbuilding deal with the Chinese shipbuilder for two 1,900-teu newbuildings.

The last time Reederei Nord ordered new ships there was about 10 years ago, when it contracted the state-owned shipyard to build three 2,500-teu feeder vessels.