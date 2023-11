Gram Car Carriers contract backlog is inching towards 10 figures as the company reports another profitable quarter.

The Oslo-listed car carrier lessor was able to boost its contract backlog to $908m during the three months ending on 30 September, thanks to an extra $132m added with a five-year contract for the 7,000-ceu Viking Queen (built 2007) and the acquisition of the 5,000-ceu Mediterranean Sea (built 2010).