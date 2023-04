South Korea’s H-Line Shipping and Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corporation could soon provide some respite for South Asian recyclers who struggling to buy ships.

H-Line is negotiating a deal to sell its oldest capesize bulk carrier, the 149,000-dwt HL Power (built 1998), for Hong Kong Convention-compliant green recycling in India at $500 per ldt, or $9m, brokers reported over the weekend.

The Seoul-based shipowner told TradeWinds on Monday that a deal had yet to be concluded.