Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd saw profits and revenues halved in the first quarter as the weaker container market beds in.

Group profit fell to $2.02bn in the first three months of the year, down from $4.6bn in the same period last year.

Revenues dropped to $6bn, a drop of $2.92bn on the same quarter a year ago.

The Hamburg-based carrier blamed the weakening of global demand which continued in the first quarter of this year.