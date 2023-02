Hapag-Lloyd has clinched an LNG bunkering deal with Shell for its massive new container ships.

The German line said Shell Western LNG will provide fuel at the port of Rotterdam from the second half of 2023, in a “multi-year” deal.

Hapag-Lloyd is taking delivery of a dozen 23,500-teu container ships from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea into 2024.

They will be deployed on Europe to Asia routes, calling in Rotterdam, Hamburg, Singapore and Shanghai.