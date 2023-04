South Korea’s HMM is continuing to secure supplies of lower-carbon fuels for its container ships.

The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with domestic producer GS Caltex for marine biofuels.

HMM plans to conduct a trial of their use on three of its massive 24,000-teu units in the second half of this year.

The GS Caltex product comprises 30% biodiesel derived from used cooking oil and 70% high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO).