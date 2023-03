Liner shipping stocks have remained remarkably resilient so far this year despite the ongoing threat of recession and rising interest rates.

All but a few liner shipping companies have seen sizeable increases in market capitalization in the year-to-date.

That has enabled shareholders of Hapag-Lloyd, AP Moller-Maersk, Zim and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) to pocket massive dividends even as the industry weans itself off its historic boom.