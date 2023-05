Transpacific liner operators are set to push for more freight rate increases next month as they attempt to seal long-term contracts.

But their ability to implement another round of General Rate Increases (GRIs) will require a significant increase in blanked sailings, say industry analysts.

Rates from Asia to the US West Coast were down $200 to $1,311 per forty foot equivalent unit (feu) on 24 May, amid lingering concerns over the strength of demand and inventory restocking.