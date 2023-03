Liner giants AP Moller-Maersk and CMA CGM have established new divisions to cover emerging markets and specialised shipping.

Maersk has established a division to integrate the emerging markets of the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa (IMEA).

The Danish carrier has appointed Richard Morgan as regional managing director of the division covering West/Central Asia and Africa.

The company says the restructuring will enable it to harvest synergies in geographically strategic locations.