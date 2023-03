Giant shipowner AP Moller-Maersk is looking to add experienced former Adidas chief executive Kasper Rorsted to its board.

The Danish national has been proposed by the company and is up for election at the annual general meeting on 28 March.

He will bring the number of directors to nine.

Robert Maersk Uggla is the chairman, and other members include Swedish finance executive Marika Fredriksson, Unilabs chairman Marc Engel and Maersk’s senior decarbonisation integration manager Julija Voitiekute.