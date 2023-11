The list of contenders to build 12 methanol dual-fuel container ships for AP Moller-Maersk has been narrowed down to two Chinese shipyards, TradeWinds has learnt.

State-owned CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding are the only yards left in the running for the 3,500-teu orders, thought to be worth $840m, shipbuilding sources said.

News of the project was first reported in TradeWinds in October, when Maersk was said to be on the hunt for 10 to 15 vessels.