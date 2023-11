Major tanker and bulker owner Minerva Marine is making a move in the container ship sector.

The Greek owner has acquired a third feeder container vessel in the form of a resale from Chinese owner Starocean Marine.

The 1,781 teu A Kobe (built 2023) was acquired from Starocean — also known as Goto Shipping — for a reported price of under $25m, according to European broking sources.