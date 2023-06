MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has fixed financing for its new panamax container ships with France’s Credit Agricole (CACIB).

UK law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW), which advised the lender, said the facility is worth $102m and is backed by Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure).

The loan comprises a K-Sure-insured tranche and a commercial tranche relating to each of two 5,500-teu ships on order at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) in South Korea.