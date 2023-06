MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has purchased three more small boxships from the German market.

The liner giant is buying the 2,450-teu Ella (built 2003) for a reported $14m from Hamburg’s Ernst Russ Group, the investment and asset manager controlled by the Dohle Group.

Ernst Russ confirmed that the vessel will be handed over to an unnamed buyer in mid-July. “The sale is a contribution to the rejuvenation of our fleet,” a spokesperson said.