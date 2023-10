A double-digit uptick in volumes on the transpacific trades has failed to halt a miserable financial third quarter for Hong Kong liner giant Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The Cosco Group-controlled shipowner said revenue for the three months ending 30 September 2023 was down just over 65% year-on-year to $1.76bn.

OOCL said liftings inched up 6.7%