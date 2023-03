Orient Overseas International (OOIL) is paying a huge dividend on the back of profits gleaned from the booming container market.

The Hong Kong-listed company logged a profit of $9.9bn in 2022, beating the previous record of $7.1bn set a year earlier.

Around 70% of that profit — or $6.97bn — is to be paid out in dividends.

The payout has been made possible by the stunning performance of its container shipping brand Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).