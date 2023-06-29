Delays at the Panama Canal due to drought are doing no favours for a container ship sector that is already hurting from less demand, Jefferies analyst Benjamin Nolan said.

The Panama Canal Authority has reduced transits and implemented draught restrictions as insufficient rains have lowered water levels at Gatun Lake, which supplies the canal with the water needed to lift crossing vessels.

Panama’s rainfall amounts have fallen 47% year-to-date compared to the same period of 2022, which has prompted the authority to restrict normal transit frequency by 85%, Nolan wrote in a note on Thursday.