Indonesia’s Samudera Shipping Line continues to expand its feeder container ship fleet.

The Singapore-listed company is forking out $59.9m to acquire two 1,500-teu boxships slated for delivery in the second half of the year.

Samudera did not disclose the shipyard nor the seller of the vessels, which were acquired from unrelated third parties on 7 June.

The order is part of the company’s “ordinary course of business”, Ridwan Hamid, executive director of group business support at Samudera, said in a filing.