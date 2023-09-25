The first big container ship running on ammonia should be on the water by 2030 at the latest, according to the authors of a design report.

Canadian tonnage provider Seaspan is working on an ammonia-fuelled 15,000-teu neo-panamax design with Foreship and the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

One of the lead authors of the report, Sebastian Brindley, an independent senior naval architect acting on behalf of Seaspan, said many things still have to be put in place before a ship can be ordered and built.