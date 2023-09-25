Ammonia makes more commercial sense as a fuel for large vessels due to its lower energy density, designers of a new 15,000-teu container ship believe.

Giant Canadian shipowner Seaspan is working on an ammonia-fuelled neo-panamax design with Foreship and the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

One of the lead authors of a new report on the work so far, Sebastian Brindley, an independent senior naval architect acting on behalf of Seaspan, told TradeWinds: “The size was something that we thought quite heavily about at the beginning of the project.