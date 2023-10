Investment firm Stonepeak has agreed to buy Textainer Group Holdings, one of the world’s largest container lessors, for $2.1bn.

Textainer shareholders will receive $50 per share in cash, representing a roughly 46% premium over the stock’s closing price of $34.15 per share on Friday.

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, with more than 4m teu in its owned and managed fleet.