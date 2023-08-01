SunGas Renewables is investing $2bn in a new plant to produce green methanol for container ship giant AP Moller-Maersk.
The US company has set up Beaver Lake Renewable Energy to build the facility in central Louisiana.
US renewables company promises 400,000 tonnes of fuel per year from its Louisiana facility
