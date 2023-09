Wallenius Lines has designs on a bigger role in the shipping industry.

For that, the Kleberg family-owned outfit tapped company lifer Erik Noklebye to take over as chief executive on 1 October, aiming for greater shipowning operations and pushing decarbonisation.

“There’s this notion that Wallenius Lines … [is] taking these ownership stakes because they want to drive long-term focus and they want to drive this environmentally focused operation for real,” Noklebye told TradeWinds.