Guy Platten will step down as secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping in 2025 after nearly seven years in charge.

Platten said it was the “right time” for someone else to take the lead of the shipowner organisation but he will remain in charge until the middle of next year to ensure a smooth handover.

“Working as ICS secretary general has been the highlight of my career and I am proud of what we have achieved,” he said.