Labour disruptions at several ports on the US West Coast may cause higher near-term container freight rates, according to an analyst.

Dockworkers represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) walked off or did not show up to work on Friday at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle, Oakland and Huemene, the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) said.

“The ILWU is staging concerted and disruptive work actions that have effectively shut down operations at some marine terminals,” it said.