Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s strong 2022 pushed it past the emissions targets laid out in its sustainability-linked loans, making it all a bit more expensive.

The Oslo-listed shipowner said on Friday that the weighted average CO 2 intensity for its fleet of car carriers came in at 5.89, short of the 5.71 figure that would have given them a five basis point break on its $800m-worth of sustainability-linked bank loans.

Instead, the company will pay five basis points more.