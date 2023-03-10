Taiwanese container line Yang Ming Marine Transport is on the hunt for new growth avenues after banking a record profit in 2022.

The Taipei-listed shipowner said net earnings hit TWD 180.6bn ($6.06bn) last year in unprecedented boxship markets.

The company did not give a comparative figure for 2021, but added it posted revenue of TWD 375.9bn in 2022.

Despite the profit, the board is holding dividend payments steady at TWD 20 per share, “given the uncertainties of the shipping industry and the company’s commitment to sustainable operations”.