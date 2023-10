Carnival Corp-owned cruise ship operator Carnival Australia has lost a class-action lawsuit brought against it in 2020 by hundreds of passengers who got Covid-19 while on a Princess Cruises voyage from Australia to New Zealand.

More than 2,600 passengers were on board the 3,100-berth Ruby Princess (built 2008) for a 13-day cruise in March 2020, when 663 of them tested positive for the virus.