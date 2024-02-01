Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise company, has returned to German shipbuilder Meyer Werft to order its second cruise ship newbuilding in as many months.

The order, which is contingent upon financing, will be the fifth Excel-class cruise ship for its namesake Carnival Cruise Line brand, with the delivery set for 2028.

This latest order will be built on the same platform as its sisters, with the 180,000-ton ship powered by LNG and designed to carry over 6,400 guests and 1,800 crew, Carnival said.