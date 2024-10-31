Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings raised its profit expectations for the full year as record revenue and cost management lifted third-quarter earnings.

The Miami company said it now expects to churn out $855m in adjusted net income for 2024, which is $65m more than its previous guidance.

Chief executive Harry Sommer said: “Fuelled by robust demand and our relentless focus on cost control and margin enhancement, we’re raising our full-year guidance for a fourth time and expect 2024 to be our best year for revenue, net yield growth and adjusted Ebitda.”